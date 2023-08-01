Photo: Several big names missing from WWE Survivor Series 2023 poster

The first poster for WWE Survivor Series 2023 has been released, and several notable superstars are missing.

WWE forego the brand warfare last year at Survivor Series in favor of WarGames matches. Team Belair defeated Team Damage CTRL, and The Bloodline defeated Team Brawling Brutes in the main event.

Survivor Series will be coming to Chicago later this year at the Allstate Arena on November 25th. Ahead of the premium live event later this year, WWE recently released the first poster, which caught some attention.

Most notably absent from the poster is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Other huge names not featured on the poster are Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

All three superstars are scheduled to be in action this Saturday night at SummerSlam. You can check out the first poster for WWE Survivor Series 2023 in the image below.

The first official poster for Survivor Series 2023.

Becky Lynch's status after WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch is set to battle Trish Stratus this Saturday night at SummerSlam in Detroit.

She will face Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a rematch from Night of Champions in May. Zoey Stark interfered in that match and hit The Man with the Z360, which allowed Stratus to escape with a pinfall victory.

Lynch recently defeated Stark to earn a rematch against Stratus at the premium live event. Trish Stratus originally returned to the company alongside Lita and Becky Lynch, but the veteran wound up betraying them both.

Earlier this month, Lynch's match against Stark was almost canceled due to Becky's health. However, Big Time Becks had a cyst removed and was back in the ring in time.

According to a recent report from Fightful, the 36-year-old will not be taking a break following SummerSlam. There had been some rumors that the former champion would take some time off, but that does not seem to be true.

While superstars not being on the poster doesn't mean they will not be at the show, it is odd to see so many big names left off it.

Only time will tell if any of the superstars not featured on the poster for Survivor Series 2023 will wind up appearing at the premium live event in November.

