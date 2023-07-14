Becky Lynch discloses injury details because of which WWE almost canceled her match against 29-year-old star

Multi-time champion Becky Lynch collided with Zoey Stark on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, but the bout almost didn't happen.

It was reported that The Man suffered an injury before the match, and it was removed from the WWE website. Fightful Select provided an update, stating that the damage wasn't very serious and the match could be added back to the card. During the show, Big Time Becks took on Zoey Stark in a competitive match, but she was defeated after Trish Status interfered.

Speaking to USA Today at The ESPYs, Becky Lynch explained what happened last Monday and why her match was nearly called off.

"When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed. Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday," said Lynch.

Current World Heavyweight Champion and Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, then added:

"Long story short, she's a savage. Nothing can keep her down," said Rollins.

Becky Lynch reminisces about going from "the chopping block" to the main event of WrestleMania

The Man is one of the most successful female superstars in the history of the business. She's held numerous titles and headlined many WWE shows. She was the first woman to emerge victorious in the main event of WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch recently posted on Threads about how she was almost fired but became a WrestleMania eventer.

"10 years ago I was part of the inaugural class at the @wwe performance center. From being on the chopping block to being the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania and everything in between, after and still to come. What a wild ride it’s been. What a life," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a feud with Trish Stratus, and it wouldn't be shocking if they face each other again at SummerSlam next month.

