"It wasn't a dream" - Charlotte Flair opens up about her favorite WrestleMania moment

Charlotte Flair has named Shawn Michaels' match against Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 as her favorite WrestleMania moment.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was present at the venue alongside her family to watch The Nature Boy wrestle his last match in WWE. Over a decade later, and it's still one of the most emotional moments in wrestling history.

While speaking to the WWE digital team, Charlotte Flair stated that being there with her siblings and seeing how much her father meant to the business will always be her favorite WrestleMania moment.

"My favorite WrestleMania moment I think will always be when Shawn Michaels retired my dad. Not just because of the match; it was the last time my whole family sat front row together. Me, my little brother, my big sister, and my big brother, and it was the first time in, I guess, my entire life that I finally realized what my dad meant to the industry."

Charlotte further described the emotion of the match and how it's translated into her own stellar WrestleMania career:

"Just seeing the tears come down both my brothers' faces and knowing that's what they wanted to do one day, and then fast forward to all the WrestleMania moments that I've had, and to just think that at that time I had no idea that this is what I was gonna be doing, and it wasn't a dream. That moment for my family, for my dad, for what it means to me to be doing this now, will forever be my favorite WrestleMania moment."

You can check out the video below:

Charlotte Flair comments on being compared to her father Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is often regarded as the greatest of all time, and many people regard The Queen as one of the best female stars in the history of the company. She's very talented in the ring, good on the mic and is the most decorated female star in WWE.

During a recent interview, Charlotte Flair said that she no longer feels the pressure of the comparisons:

“I don't feel the pressure anymore because one day people are going to realize there will never ever be a family due like Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair. Never. We will need our own wing in the Hall of Fame," said Flair.

Charlotte is currently slated to defend her SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 38 against Ronda Rousey. Assuming the two square off to close out night one, they will become the first women to main-event two WrestleManias.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell