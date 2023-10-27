Charlotte Flair to feud with Top NXT star after Damage CTRL? Potential Smackdown feud analyzed

WWE is currently leaving no stone unturned in building NXT talents into prominent stars. The company has been putting top main roster Superstars on the Gold brand in recent times to elevate the new generation of talents.

Charlotte Flair, being one of the juggernauts in the industry, could possibly contribute to the same cause. She might have a program with NXT's rising star, Roxanne Perez, after the latter's potential main roster debut on SmackDown.

Flair is currently involved in a feud with Damage CTRL on the blue brand. However, she is expected to wrap it up soon and embark on a fresh storyline, which could possibly lead her to a program with the 21-year-old.

On the other hand, Roxxane Perez was involved in a feud with Kiana James, which culminated in this week's NXT: Halloween Havoc. Therefore, with Perez not having many options left on the Gold brand, she could possibly make her main roster debut soon.

WWE has been elevating NXT stars and a feud with Charlotte Flair could catapult Roxanne Perez's young WWE career. This is a feud fans would love to watch, as Perez is destined to be a big name in the future.

Will Charlotte Flair be a part of Crown Jewel 2023?

Charlotte Flair recently battled Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship on last week's episode of SmackDown. However, The Queen failed to capture the title due to ringside shenanigans.

However, with Crown Jewel around the corner, WWE might book a rematch between both superstars at the premium live event. With The Queen being one of the company's top stars, her presence won't be a surprise.

However, the chances of it happening on the November 4 spectacle is comparatively low. The 14-time Women's Champion's involvement in the grand event looks skeptical as of now.

It is because the upcoming premium live event will already feature a women's division match. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against four other women in a Fatal 5-Way match.

Therefore, it's highly unlikely that WWE will book another women's title match at Crown Jewel.

