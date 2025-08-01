Charlotte Flair to form new WWE alliance with ‘Final Boss’ after Alexa Bliss betrays her? Looking at the possibility 

Charlotte Flair will team up with Alexa Bliss to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam on August 2. The Queen recently formed an alliance with Alexa on SmackDown. The two stars fought for the women's tag team titles at WWE Evolution earlier this month in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match, but failed to capture the gold.The clash at SummerSlam may be their last chance to lay their hands on the prestigious titles. However, what happens if they fail once again? What if Alexa Bliss turns on Charlotte and walks out of the match? In that case, Charlotte could have another plan, and she has given a subtle hint of that. The Nature Girl might ally with the female Final Boss in WWE, and then go after Alexa Bliss. Ava Johnson, General Manager of NXT, and the daughter of The Final Boss, The Rock, could be Charlotte's new partner.Ava is referred to as the female Final Boss in WWE because The Rock himself referred to her as such. In January earlier this year, The Final Boss made an appearance on NXT after he was present on the Netflix premiere of Monday Night RAW.During a backstage segment of the show, The Rock confronted Ethan Page, who was involved in an argument with Ava. The NXT General Manager was telling him that she calls the shots on the show, while Ethan wasn't agreeing. The Brahma Bull came from behind and told Ethan straight to his face that his daughter, Ava, was indeed the final boss of the show.&quot;I am the final boss, but on this show, NXT, she is the Final Boss,&quot; he told Ethan Page.So, Charlotte Flair and Ava Johnson could team up and go on a power trip. Ava recently shared an Instagram post of a training session with the 14-time Women's Champion, teasing her in-ring return. In the caption, she requested another training session next week.This could be an indication that Ava is teasing an in-ring return, and perhaps it could happen alongside Charlotte Flair on SmackDown or NXT.Be that as it may, Charlotte's match at SummerSlam is extremely important for her future in WWE. She lost her Women's Championship match to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, and if she also loses the contest for the tag team titles, her standing in the promotion might take a drastic turn.Charlotte Flair wasn't the only choice as the winner of WWE Royal Rumble 2025WWE recently released its much-awaited documentary, WWE: Unreal, on Netflix. The five-episode web series showed some behind-the-scenes footage, giving an insight into some big decisions and storylines in the company.During the third episode of the series, WWE CCO, Triple H, was seen discussing the potential winner of the women's Royal Rumble 2025. While the names of Charlotte and Bianca were given, writer Ed Koskey surprisingly also gave the name of former United States Champion Chelsea Green.&quot;You get entrant 29 in there. They come in, there’s [sic] only two women, they end up doing a double elimination. So whoever is number 30 automatically wins. Chelsea Green (...) walks down, wins the Royal Rumble,&quot; Koskey said as the other officials in the room had a chuckle. [From 26:00 onwards]While consensus on Chelsea's name couldn't be reached, Hunter said that they would &quot;figure something out&quot;. The idea wasn't rejected outright, and if The Game had given the ball to Green, Charlotte would have lost the chance. However, the team ultimately went with The Queen, and she won the second Rumble match of her career.It remains to be seen how she fares at SummerSlam this week.