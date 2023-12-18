Charlotte Flair injury; similarities to Seth Rollins' WWE career-threatening accident, potential return timeline 

Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus as part of a move that was botched in her match against Asuka a week ago on WWE SmackDown.

It has since been revealed that Charlotte Flair is looking at nine months on the sidelines and will be forced to undergo surgery before her journey back to the ring can begin.

This injury may feel familiar to WWE fans since it was the same knee issue that Seth Rollins suffered back in 2015.

The former World Champion was coming down off a Sunset flip when his knee buckled, which became one of his career's worst injuries. Rollins was then forced to undergo surgery and rehab before he could make his way back to the ring in time to step into a feud with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2016.

Rollins was out of action from November 2015 to May 2016, which was close to seven months, and has since been able to become World Champion once again.

Charlotte Flair could be looking at the same timeline for her WWE return

Flair's injury came a month later, earlier in December, but she could be looking at a similar timeline for her return. Much like Flair, Rollins was handed a 6-9 month prognosis, which usually allows WWE some time to schedule a surprise return.

Flair will miss next year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40, which will be heartbreaking for the former Champion since there were clear plans in place for her at both shows.

But she could be back in time for SummerSlam, or even a month before, depending on how quickly she will be able to heal and rehab following surgery. Flair has always been seen as genetically superior and has recovered quickly from all recent injuries, so she could find a way to do that again.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will be back in time for SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.