When will Charlotte Flair return to WWE? Potential date following new details of her injury

WWE confirmed Charlotte Flair’s injury during the SmackDown broadcast last week. The Queen injured herself during her match against Asuka two weeks ago on the blue brand. Michael Cole said Flair will be out of action for the most part of 2024.

According to PWInsider, the 14-time World Champion “suffered a torn ACL, a torn meniscus and a torn MCL” when she awkwardly landed from the top rope during the December 8, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

It seems Flair might not be back in a WWE ring for nine to ten months due to the extent of her injuries. It is possible she could return in the build to Crown Jewel or Survivor Series 2024 based on how she fares in her recovery process.

Dave Meltzer also spoke on the nature of Charlotte Flair’s injury. The veteran journalist said during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that her nine months of absence is seemingly an optimistic estimation.

"Let me touch on Charlotte Flair really quick. She has not had surgery yet, but she has a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, so that is her injuries. I just wanted to get that out. Hopefully, she can get that out -- I know they said on the SmackDown show, 9 months ... it's a while, and it's never a good time to have an injury," he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

When is Charlotte Flair’s injury expected to be treated?

PWInsider further reported that Flair is expected to undergo knee surgery around the holidays. One WWE source had described her medical condition as "likely worse than" a torn ACL and added that the SmackDown star suffered additional knee injuries.

Charlotte Flair was penciled in for a tag team title run with Shotzi prior to her injury. The pair were supposed to go after the WWE Tag Team Championship.

It is worth mentioning that the titles will be defended on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

