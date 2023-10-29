Charlotte Flair to interfere, former champion returns? - 4 Possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4. The show will be held at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is already sold out, but the company is seemingly attempting to offer more seating.

The card has seven matches booked, with it unlikely to grow past that number. The final match announced for the show is IYO SKY defending her women's championship against the incredibly impressive Bianca Belair.

The champion first won the title by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca. Not long after SummerSlam, where IYO won the belt, Damage CTRL injured Belair in an attack backstage. The EST considers winning back the coveted belt vengeance.

This article will take a look at a handful of possible finishes for the upcoming title match. This includes a new champion being crowned, Charlotte Flair evening the odds, and the return of a popular star. How might the fight at Crown Jewel 2023 conclude?

Below are four possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. Bianca Belair could pin IYO SKY and win the WWE Women's Championship

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is showing a new side of herself. She is no longer smiling all the time, as she has grown frustrated with the state of the WWE Women's Championship. This all dates back to SummerSlam, where IYO cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Things became far worse on WWE SmackDown, however. Damage CTRL injured Belair. Now, Bianca is looking for vengeance. Her first step is to eliminate Bayley on the blue brand next week, then comes Crown Jewel.

The EST's goal is to dethrone IYO, and she could do exactly that. If Belair can utilize her desire for vengeance and channel it, she could hit the KOD on SKY and pick up a massive victory in Saudi Arabia.

#3. IYO SKY could cement herself on top of the division by winning fairly

Expand Tweet

The trio of Damage CTRL is tremendously successful. Bayley is a Grand Slam Champion, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have held gold on NXT and the main roster. Still, while all three members have been a success, SKY has certainly done the best since the group formed.

The Genius Of The Sky held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles twice alongside Dakota. She then won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London. That ultimately led to SKY becoming the new and still reigning WWE Women's Champion.

While she has occasionally had help along the way, there's no denying IYO's immense skill. There's a chance that she could defeat Bianca Belar cleanly. If she does, it will establish her as a genuine dominant champion who doesn't necessarily need Damage CTRL. An Over The Moonsault could spell the end for Belair.

#2. Charlotte Flair could help Bianca Belair win

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful superstars of any gender in WWE history. She's a 14-time world champion, although that number leaves out the two NXT Women's Championship reigns she's had. Flair is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Queen recently attempted to dethrone IYO SKY of the WWE Women's Championship. Unfortunately, interference from Bayley cost her the opportunity. Surely, she's going to be seeking revenge.

Bayley will inevitably be ringside for IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair. If The Role Model tries interfering, Charlotte may show up and run her off. From there, Flair could even return the favor and cost IYO her title. It may be frustrating for Bianca to win that way, but it could very well happen.

#1. Kairi Sane could return and cost Bianca Belair the victory

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane is a phenomenal pro wrestler. She first joined WWE through the Mae Young Classic, which she won. That earned her a NXT Women's Championship opportunity, a title she also won. Even on the main roster, she held gold alongside Asuka.

Unfortunately, Kairi left WWE during the pandemic. She returned home to Japan in 2020, and her contract with the company later expired. This led to her wrestling in several promotions, most notably STARDOM. Now, Sane is rumored to be returning to her home promotion.

While most fans recognize The Pirate Princess as a babyface, she could potentially return to the promotion as a heel. If she were to return as a heel, Kairi could help IYO SKY retain at Crown Jewel and join Damage CTRL. This would also provide a third body in the group who can get physical while Dakota Kai heals from her injury.