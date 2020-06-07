Charlotte Flair reveals harsh words that she regrets saying to Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair got emotional while talking about giving Ric a hard time.

She wasn't thrilled with him wrestling at the age of 60.

Charlotte and Ric Flair

WWE's newest presentation on the WWE Network takes a look at the legendary career of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Dubbed as Ric Flair: The Final Farewell, the special is now available to stream on the WWE Network. WWE has now posted a clip from the special on its official Twitter handle, featuring a snippet from an interview of Charlotte Flair, Ric's daughter.

In the clip, Charlotte recalls giving her father a hard time for not retiring even after hitting 60. Charlotte clearly regrets some harsh words she threw at her father at that time. Here's what she had to say:

I mean, I wish I could go back and, you know, not have said some of the things that I said or been as hard on him. I was just like, "Retire. like, you're 60! Live your life! Why are you having such a hard time, and, like, can't do your cufflinks, and all emotional, and ..." I just didn't, I didn't get it. I didn't get why he just couldn't let go.

Saying good-bye was not easy.#WWE24: @RicFlairNatrBoy: The Final Farewell is available to stream anytime on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/PyhsFLx4fk — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2020

Charlotte didn't seem okay with Flair wrestling at his age

Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and possibly the greatest wrestler in the history of pro-wrestling. He has given the fans a long string of memorable bouts over the course of his legendary career, and has been honored with two WWE Hall of Fame rings for his contributions to the business.

Flair was given a grand retirement celebration on the RAW after WrestleMania 24 in 2008, where he lost a classic match to Shawn Michaels. Flair didn't stop wrestling though, and went on to have a brief stint in Impact Wrestling.

Flair's title reign count is only tied with WWE legend John Cena. His name always comes up whenever fans discuss the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.