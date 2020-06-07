Charlotte Flair reveals whether she'll ever pursue 'male' championship, praises Tessa Blanchard [Exclusive]

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated women in WWE history, having won every singles title available to her several times - totalling up 12 reigns across her WWE career. The Queen is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, but might she ever try pursue a traditionally male championship?

With Flair currently dominating the women's division across every brand in WWE, I asked the current NXT Women's Champion about how she's found herself wrestling on all three brands before following up on Flair mentioning Tessa Blanchard in a previous interview with Sportskeeda, I asked The Queen whether she may set her sights on the WWE Championship or Universal Championship in the future.

Will Charlotte Flair ever pursue the WWE Championship?

You've done a lot in terms of winning championships. Someone you've mentioned personally in a lot of interviews is Tessa Blanchard - who holds what was mainly known as a male championship in a World Championship. Is that something you ever see yourself trying to pursue or do personally?

"It's something that I want to pursue but, if you look at the big picture, when women are succeeding in different organisations all around the world, we're all succeeding and we're all winning from that, so for her to hold that accolade is just...

"We should support and be just extremely proud, as a woman, to see her do that because when one's doing well, we're all doing well, and that is what has pretty much driven the Women's Revolution is we work better in numbers, so it's not something that I think about right now but I couldn't be more proud and happy for what she is doing for women around the world."

You can watch Charlotte Flair defend her NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: In Your House LIVE this Sunday on the WWE Network from 1am UK time.