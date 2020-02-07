Tessa Blanchard believes that being a 'Horsewoman' is her and Charlotte Flair's birthright (Exclusive)

We recently caught up with the Impact Wrestling World Champion

Not long ago, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was in the city of Bangalore in India as part of an official tour, where she caught up with Sportskeeda's own Alan Jose John.

During the course of the interview, she said that neither the WWE Superstars - nor the MMA stars - who called themselves the 'Four Horsewomen' could genuinely claim the tag.

These were her exact words:

Well, first of all, out of all these women, I’m the only one that can claim to be a Horsewoman. That’s what bothers me. All seven of them can just shut their mouths. I’m the only Flair, so if anyone gets to call themselves a Horsewoman, it’s Charlotte Flair. That goes to the Four Horsewomen in WWE, the Four Horsewomen of MMA, so you tell them that! [laughs] I’ve never said that in an interview, so I’m feeling a little testy.

Charlotte Flair would go on to mention that if someone was worthy of being a Horsewoman, it was Tessa Blanchard.

“If anything, I should have Tessa Blanchard [as another Horsewoman], right?”

I had a chance to catch up with the current Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard as part of an Impact Wrestling teleconference, and ask her about Charlotte Flair's comments:

"Well, I would say that there's a truth to the statement that Charlotte Flair and I are the two thoroughbred Horsewomen. Being a Horseman means that you're excelling to the best of your ability. Great American Bash in 1988. My dad- Blanchard, Anderson, Windham, Flair...they all walk out in Baltimore holding gold. Being a Champion is a state of mind. It's a lifestyle. Holding up the 'Four' is a symbol of excellence. A true symbol of excellence. And for Charlotte Flair, and myself, it is birthright!"

