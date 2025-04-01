  • home icon
  Charlotte Flair's ex-rival to return to WWE after 2,670 days at WrestleMania & confront her? Potential explored

Charlotte Flair's ex-rival to return to WWE after 2,670 days at WrestleMania & confront her? Potential explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Apr 01, 2025 12:10 GMT
Charlotte Flair to face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 (Image credits: wwe.com)

WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away, and WWE has been working tirelessly to craft a star-studded match card for the show. Besides the bouts, The Show of Shows can also feature some surprise returns.

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match and opted to face Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at 'Mania. The Queen has a good chance of becoming the new titleholder, considering her experience in the business. In a shocking twist, former AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) could return to WWE in Las Vegas and set up a feud with Flair.

Recently, the former Paige seemingly hinted at her WWE return by sharing pictures of her new wrestling ring gear on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans online feel it could be her attire for WrestleMania 41.

The Anti-Diva was one of the pioneers of the women's revolution in World Wrestling Entertainment. She officially left the sports entertainment juggernaut on July 7, 2022. However, her last match for the promotion took place on December 27, 2017. Saraya recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling, sparking rumors of her return to the Stamford-based company.

Upon her potential comeback at WrestleMania 41, she could confront Charlotte Flair and insert herself in the Women's Title picture to make a huge statement. This could allow her to capture fans' attention and rekindle her feud with The Queen. For those unaware, The Glampire and Flair faced each other in numerous matches between 2012 and 2016.

That said, the abovementioned angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

A former WWE Superstar talked about fans' reactions to Saraya's AEW exit

Lately, many AEW stars have faced backlash from fans after exiting the company. Saraya was also criticized by some X/Twitter users after she announced her departure.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 opened up about Saraya getting hate for leaving AEW.

"Seemed like there was some negative backlash from the little bit I looked online towards her for leaving the bubble of AEW. And then if you leave, you are just therefore scorned and torn up and screamed at and pitchforks and wild torches and stuff." [1:32 - 1:56]

With the buzz surrounding WrestleMania 41, the former Paige might consider returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the event.

Edited by Pratik Singh
