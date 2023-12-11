Charlotte Flair's injury to force Triple H into making drastic decision on WWE SmackDown earlier than planned? Exploring the potential

Triple H may now have to make a decision earlier than he wanted to on SmackDown, thanks to Charlotte Flair's injury.

Charlotte has always been featured prominently in WWE, no matter what role she has played in the promotion. The star has won 14 world titles on the main roster as well as 2 on NXT, fast becoming one of the most decorated women ever in WWE's history.

Unfortunately, during her match against Asuka on SmackDown, the star was left injured. She was hurt in the match, and hit her head on the apron, while her leg got hung up on the ropes as well. When exiting the ring, she also was heard shouting that her knee hurt.

For Triple H, this now poses a big dilemma. On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair is one of the bigger faces alongside Bianca Belair. Unfortunately, with her injured, and the Damage CTRL all heels, it disbalances the roster quite badly.

It's up to Triple H now to make a decision he might have wanted to make later. Bayley has been on the verge of a face turn, with Damage CTRL turning on her, for a while. The fans have been waiting for it, to see when they finally turn on her.

Given Triple H's desperate need for babyfaces, he might decide to turn her long before the original plan was supposed to set in. Fans will have to tune in to find out if this means that a Damage CTRL betrayal is coming sooner than expected.

The latest on Charlotte Flair's condition while Triple H ponders his decision

Now, a report has emerged saying that WWE has pulled Charlotte Flair from the road for the time being. She was set to work the live events on the weekend, but she was pulled out as a precaution due to the seriousness of her injury.

People were apparently really concerned about her amid the injury issues, and as a result, she won't be wrestling for the time being at least. At this time, the nature of her injury is still not certain.

