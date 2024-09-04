Charlotte Flair's return to lead to first-time-ever match against former WWE champion? Potential WrestleMania feud explored

Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE television for quite some time, and her absence has left a void in the women's division. However, she seems to be gearing up for a massive return, as her rehabilitation has been going quite well. Flair's return could lead to a blockbuster first-time-ever match against a former WWE champion.

The name in question is none other than former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The prospect of it happening arose after Viper Reports' recent report in which Stratton is said to be a potential name The Queen will be feuding with upon her return. A first-time-ever match between the two stalwarts is believed to be in WWE's potential plans for a future premium live event.

There have been numerous instances when The Buff Barbie expressed her desire to face Charlotte Flair in a match. During a media event ahead of WrestleMania XL, Tiffany Stratton stated that she would like to headline The Show of Shows next year with the 14-time Women's Champion. Moreover, she kept Flair at the top of the list of superstars she would like to face in WWE.

Trending

It looks like The Queen's return will eventually lay the foundation of this blockbuster feud, leading to a highly anticipated showdown between them at WrestleMania 41. Tiffany Stratton getting a match against Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All will catapult her to the top of the women's division, adding a crowning jewel to her career.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether the WWE Universe gets to behold this marquee match at WrestleMania 41.

Potential timeline of Charlotte Flair's WWE return

Charlotte Flair has been sidelined due to a knee injury since December last year and has not been seen in action on WWE television since then. With her being sidelined for more than eight months now, a lot of fans have been wondering about the potential timeline of her return.

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of the 14-time Women's Champion on WWE programming. Charlotte Flair is expected to return by November this year, as her recovery is seemingly in its last phase.

She was recently spotted training in the WWE Performance Center in Florida, which is a positive indication. Therefore, fans can expect The Queen to make a comeback around the time of the WWE Survivor Series this year, which will be held in November.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair's return will undeniably rejuvenate the women's division and excite the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback