Charlotte Flair says having Rey Mysterio's name on Andrade's US Title is a "slap in the face" [Exclusive]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Have WWE disrespected El Idolo? Or is Andrade the one dishing out disrespect?

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with several WWE Superstars ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, two of which were WWE's hottest new power couple - Andrade and Charlotte Flair!

We discussed a number of topics, not least the comments from certain fans that Charlotte Flair is booked too strongly, with The Queen cutting a promo on her nay-sayers.

While congratulating the couple on their engagement, though, and Andrade on his recent WWE United States Championship win, Flair would say one fact about Andrade holding the title was "a slap in the face" to Rey Mysterio - as WWE haven't yet changed the name on his title belt.

While discussing life as an engaged couple, Flair would joke, "Oh, now he's stuck with me," before saying they've not had the time for the change in status to register, with El Idolo winning the title right before they jetted off to Cancun to celebrate New Year.

Andrade would add his two cents, saying there hasn't even been time to change the name on his belt, pointing out the "Rey Mysterio" plate to myself.

"No time for change! Rey Mysterio's here, they didn't even change the name."

Charlotte Flair would then comment:

"Yeah, I still think that's, like, a slap in the face."

The Queen would continue, explaining that the lack of change wasn't a slap in the face to El Idolo - but rather to the Greatest Mask of All Time!

Advertisement

"Like 'I have your title'"

El Idolo would then joke, "We'll see on Monday!" before Charlotte took another jab at fans saying she's strongly booked, by adding "I know, I know - no matter how hard they try to make me a good guy."

You can watch the entire exchange below.

A lot of people have been asking about my interview with @MsCharlotteWWE and @AndradeCienWWE. The full video is coming soon, but I thought the first minute was definitely worth sharing. It’s impossible not to love this couple!@SKProWrestling // @btsportwwe // #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/agfVopzLRE — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 19, 2020

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.