Charlotte Flair sends two-word message to released WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair sent a two-word message to a released WWE Superstar today on social media.

The Queen returned to the company on the final episode of SmackDown of 2022. She challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair is scheduled to defend the title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 after Rhea dominated the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

A released WWE Superstar made a shocking appearance as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Nia Jax returned but everyone teamed up on her to send The Irresistible Force flying over the top rope. Jax is now scheduled to appear at WrestleCon ahead of WrestleMania.

Earlier today, Nia took to Twitter and said that she cannot wait to see everyone at WrestleCon.

Flair responded with a two-word message to the 38-year-old former WWE star.

Wrestling legend believes Charlotte Flair has to lose at WWE WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair has a difficult task ahead of her at WrestleMania 39. While The Queen previously defeated Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, the 26-year-old has greatly improved since then and seems destined to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, wrestling legend Hugo Savinovich noted that he loved Charlotte Flair, but picked The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley to win the title match at WrestleMania 39. He added that Rhea has already lost to Flair and it is time for Charlotte Flair to return the favor.

"I love Charlotte. That's my girl. I love Ric, you know, the story there. But business-wise, I think it would not hurt Charlotte to drop the belt. I think it would get her to a place where, 'Wow, can she do it again?' So, I think that Rhea has already put over Charlotte. This is a business. It's WrestleMania 39. If you want to put Judgment Day on another level, you want to put the female division on another level; you've got to do it," admitted the former WWE commentator. [12:30 - 13:30]

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster. Time will tell if she dethrones The Queen and captures the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

