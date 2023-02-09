Charlotte Flair spotted with Judgment Day member and controversial former WWE Superstar

Taking a well-deserved break away from the ring, WWE star Charlotte Flair has released a photo of herself alongside some top names from the wrestling business.

Flair recently made her return to WWE after being away from the ring for more than seven months. The Queen quickly looked to pick up where she left off as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey on her first night back.

Yesterday, Flair posted a photo of herself on Instagram alongside her husband Andrade El Idolo, who currently performs for AEW, and RAW Superstar Finn Balor alongside his wife, Mexican sports broadcaster Vero Rodríguez.

The Queen's next big test is set to come in the form of Finn Balor's Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, setting up a SmackDown Women's Championship match between the two at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Andrade has been away from AEW TV for a while after his alleged backstage scuffle with Sammy Guevara.

Charlotte Flair comments on facing Rhea Ripley

As a winner of the Royal Rumble herself, Ric Flair's daughter is no stranger to calling her shot after Ripley chose to face her on The Show of Shows.

After Ripley chose the SmackDown Women's Champion as her WrestleMania opponent, Flair spoke to WWE Digital, noting that the two have some unfinished business.

“Rhea Ripley! I am happy she chose me. I’m proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble (...) especially going one to thirty. I definitely think we have unfinished business, but I also think that I might be her nightmare, right?” (0.56-1.10) (H/T Sportskeeda)

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have faced one another before as they went toe-to-toe at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 with the NXT Championship on the line. The Queen emerged victorious in the contest.

