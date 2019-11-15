Charlotte Flair talks about her relationship with Andrade

15 Nov 2019

Andrade with the Flairs

WWE Superstars Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been dating for quite some time now. As both of them are well-known personalities, fans are always eager to find out more details about their connection. The Queen recently shed some light on the topic as she discussed her relationship with Andrade in an interview with talkSPORT during WWE's United Kingdom tour.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Both Andrade and Charlotte are part of the Monday Night RAW roster. However, The Queen revealed that their hectic schedule rarely provides them with the opportunity to spend some quality time together. Whenever they do get some time together, Flair mentioned that they enjoy talking about themselves.

We do about us. No about other talent. But, it’s usually just about the negatives. What I did wrong, what I can do better. Sometimes I’m like ‘Woah, was I that bad?!

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the most athletic female performers in WWE history. However, she believes that there is always room for improvement and that's why her boyfriend, Andrade, trains her to excel in the ring. In return, Charlotte also helps El Idolo with certain aspects of his character.

I help him with some aspects of his performance and he helps me with certain aspects of mine, because we have two totally different styles. I help him with certain things that he can’t help me with and he helps me with certain things that I don’t know.

Charlotte is currently in India for a three-day promotional tour, which concludes on 16th November. After wrapping up the Mumbai leg of the tour, she is set to appear at Bengaluru ComicCon, tomorrow, to interact with her fans in India one last time.

