Chavo Guerrero is a "huge fan" of WWE SmackDown Superstar (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero has offered his opinion on WWE's version of the Latino World Order (LWO), including Santos Escobar's inclusion in the group.

The LWO was originally founded by Chavo's uncle Eddie Guerrero in WCW in 1998. Rey Mysterio reformed the stable in March this year alongside Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. The Latino faction's new music features the same "Viva La Raza!" phrase that appeared at the start of Chavo and Eddie's Los Guerreros entrance theme.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo addressed whether he is "outraged" by WWE reviving the LWO:

"Absolutely not, I didn't really care. I was like, 'Hey, cool,' because look at the start of their music. That's mine and Eddie's music. They're going, 'Viva La Raza!' That's my voice and that's Eddie's voice. We recorded that. We would say, 'We lie, we cheat, we steal!' and we'd say in the recording, 'Viva La Raza!' That's my voice on their entrance, so why would I hate that? I'm like, hey, congratulations, and I like the guys doing it." [From 02:14 – 02:42]

Before joining WWE, Santos Escobar performed under the name King Cuerno in Lucha Underground. Chavo Guerrero enjoyed working with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and still keeps in touch with him:

"He [Santos Escobar] was awesome in Lucha Underground. I was a huge fan of him. We still talk back and forth all the time. We love each other. He's awesome. The other guys are doing really, really well also. I'm super happy to see it take off again and give some Latinos some respect, but it's kinda rehashing it. I mean, just like redoing everything. Some movies that Hollywood redoes are good, some aren't that good." [From 2:51 – 3:16]

Watch the video above to hear more from Chavo Guerrero about the issue he had with Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 entrance.

Chavo Guerrero addresses whether he receives LWO royalties

WWE apparently did not consult Chavo Guerrero before adding Los Guerreros' "Viva La Raza!" line to LWO's new entrance theme.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps The Latino World Order is selling a ton of merchandise in WWE currently.



Good for all. The Latino World Order is selling a ton of merchandise in WWE currently.Good for all. https://t.co/GHvnb44NCX

Although he owns the trademark for the Spanish expression, Chavo revealed that he does not earn royalties from the group's music:

"Hey, great, thank you guys, awesome. Rey, congratulations, awesome. People ask me because some people have caught onto it, and they say, 'Hey, that was Los Guerreros' music. Are you getting royalties from that?' Erm, no, I'm not [laughs]." [From 4:08 – 4:21]

In the same interview, the former ECW Champion explained why he recently criticized Rey Mysterio for using the Guerrero name in storylines.

