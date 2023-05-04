"Now it's almost taking it too far" – Ex-WWE star criticizes Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 entrance (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero has given his honest thoughts on Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 entrance.

Before defeating his son Dominik, Mysterio appeared next to the stage in a low rider with WrestleMania 39 celebrity guest host Snoop Dogg. The moment paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, who used to enter arenas in the same way alongside Chavo.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo said Mysterio may have gone "too far" by imitating Los Guerreros:

"I was okay with it, but I'm like, 'Okay, guys, really?' Now it's almost taking it too far. That was mine and Eddie's music and entrance. Literally, he's coming out with what we used to do with the low riders and all that kinda stuff. Instead, he's got Snoop driving and he's got mine and Eddie's music. He didn't have Eddie's music. He had Los Guerreros' music." [3:23 – 3:49]

Chavo believes Rey Mysterio has enough backstage power in WWE to speak up whenever he has problems with a certain idea or storyline. In this case, he thinks the 2023 Hall of Famer liked his ring entrance:

"It was probably writing crew a lot, but Rey's got say in it," Chavo added. "If Rey said, 'Hey, no, I don't want to do that. That's too close to Eddie,' they would have [said], 'Okay, let's not do that.' They would have listened to him, for sure." [3:54 – 4:03]

Chavo Guerrero's message to Rey Mysterio's fans

In a recent virtual signing, Chavo Guerrero claimed Rey Mysterio only pays homage to Eddie Guerrero in WWE storylines for his own benefit. He continued the criticism via Twitter before clarifying that he was only joking around as a heel.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it. This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it.

Asked about the outrage he sparked online, the former ECW Champion sent another message to Mysterio's fans:

"I got you!" Chavo added. "I guess I don't have to wrestle or even get paid to still get you mad. That's the way it goes. We learned a thing or two. I had some really, really good heel teachers. In fact, when I did all this and then came out [revealing it was a joke], I had a three or four-word response from [former WCW President] Eric Bischoff, and he said, 'Fabulous. Outstanding. F-ing fabulous.' Something like that. He loved it." [6:36 – 7:09]

In the same interview, Chavo also gave his thoughts on WWE "rehashing" the Latino World Order (LWO) with Mysterio as the group's new leader.

