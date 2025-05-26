Chelsea Green to bring back famous Cody Rhodes character after injury? Exploring the chances

Chelsea Green competed against Zelina Vega at Saturday Night's Main Event, looking to recapture the Women's United States Championship. However, it ended up being a nightmare for her. The 34-year-old not only lost the match but also suffered a legitimate broken nose when Vega executed a botched 619. It caused significant bleeding, and Green was seen weeping in despair.

Ad

There is a good possibility that The Hot Mess could follow a path that Cody Rhodes once followed. She could bring back Rhodes' popular 'Undashing' gimmick. It was a character arc in 2010-11, which began when Cody, a narcissistic heel obsessed with his appearance back then, ended up with a broken nose (in the storyline) after receiving a 619 from Rey Mysterio.

He then returned with a protective face mask, which became the central prop of his new gimmick. Well, Chelsea Green appears to be on the same stage as Cody Rhodes, and she could do the same after what happened at SNME. The former Women's United States Champion has always been known for her dramatic outbursts when things don't go her way.

Ad

Trending

Green could wear a protective mask similar to Rhodes, embracing a bitter, unhinged persona, resentful of her disfigurement. What happened at Saturday Night's Main Event was an accident, but WWE could make good use of it by turning it into a storyline. The company may debut a new gimmick for The Hot Mess, which could add fresh things to the storyline.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this is entirely speculation, and what Triple H has in store for the former Women's US Champion on SmackDown remains to be seen.

Chelsea Green to take a short break from WWE?

Chelsea Green has been a consistent part of SmackDown, showing up regularly every week. However, what happened this past Saturday might force her to disappear from television for a while. Green suffered a legitimate nasal fracture, which was confirmed by several sources.

Ad

There is a good possibility that she could take a short break from WWE to recover from her injury, as the 34-year-old is likely to receive immediate medical attention. The recovery timeline of a broken nose varies based on the injury's severity, as it involves both surgical and non-surgical treatment.

Well, Chelsea Green also has a history of multiple nasal fractures. Currently, it is unclear whether her current injury involves a simple fracture, a displaced fracture, or complications like a deviated septum. However, in any case, WWE is expected to keep her away from in-ring action.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Green. Whether her potential break will be a short one or a long one remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More