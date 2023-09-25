Chelsea Green, Natalya, and more WWE stars send birthday messages to injured superstar

Natalya, Chelsea Green, and many more stars sent birthday messages to an injured WWE Superstar on their birthday.

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville celebrated her 30th birthday today. Deville captured the titles with Chelsea Green on the July 17th edition of WWE RAW, but their reign didn't last long. Deville suffered a torn ACL, and Green was forced to find a new partner.

Piper Niven recently made her return to WWE from a hiatus and has become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. Green is not happy with the decision but is far too afraid of Niven to do anything about it.

Sonya Deville took to Instagram today to share some new photos and noted that she is happy on her 30th birthday.

"This is 30?! I’ll take it🎈," she wrote.

Chelsea Green, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, and more WWE stars reacted to Deville's post on Instagram. Kayla Braxton joked that she thought Deville was older than 30, and Green suggested she head to her house in a matching outfit. Maria Menounos, Cathy Kelley, and Natalya also sent birthday messages to Deville, as seen in the image below.

Stars send birthday messages to Deville.

WWE star Sonya Deville launches investigation into who sent her donuts

Sonya Deville mysteriously received a large order from Dunkin Donuts on her birthday.

The former champion has uploaded several videos on her Instagram story today trying to figure out who sent her a massive order from Dunkin Donuts on her birthday. Deville noted that a note was not attached to the order and went into detective mode.

She interviewed Chelsea Green, and she admitted she was the mystery person who sent the order. Green said she was trying to send a cake, but no cake shops were open, so she decided to send Dunkin Donuts instead. You can check out Deville's entire investigation on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Deville investigates the mysterious Dunkin Donuts order.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were a very entertaining duo and could have had a great run with the Women's Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Sonya Deville when she makes her return to WWE down the line.

Would you like to see Deville and Green reunite as a tag team in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.