Chris Benoit's family shut down planned movie on his life

David Benoit sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his father, the unfortunate tragedy, as well as his own career goals. He also revealed that his family shut down a planned biopic on Chris Benoit's life after the script was sent to them.

Chris Van Vliet asked about a proposed movie that was due to go into production in 2016 and what exactly happened with it. Benoit replied: (H/T MovieWeb)

"There was a director, everything bro. We had to step in because they wanted to do the tragedy about how it all went down. So we said no. They needed our permission. She sent us the script and then the end was the whole murder/suicide was gonna be all in it. We said no."

You can watch the segment at 38:55 in the video below

Benoit stated that they shut down the production, but he was open to the idea of a documentary, noting that he has tons of home videos of him 'goofing around'.

From the looks of it, the Benoit family has control over the estate of Chris Benoit and any production that would be made on his life. If a movie ever gets made, it would only be done with the permission of the family.

