NJPW News: Chris Jericho advises younger NJPW talent regarding their current in-ring style

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he weighed in his thoughts on Hiromu Takahashi’s recent injury, which he suffered during The G1 Specials in San Francisco, this past weekend.

"Wrestling should be stiff. It should be 'strong style.' But not dangerous." IWGP Intercontinental Champion on Hiromu Takahashi's injury at the @njpwglobal #G1USA & the "New Japan" style. pic.twitter.com/jBFyzUF8gN — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 9, 2018

During this past Saturday’s G1 Specials at the Cow Palace in the US, Hiromu Takahashi successfully defended his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against his arch-rival Dragon Lee in yet another tremendous singles match.

However, during the contest, Hiromu, unfortunately, suffered an absolutely devastating neck injury, when he was apparently dropped on his head and broke his neck and following the conclusion to his match, Takahashi was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was given immediate treatment by the doctors.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling veteran Chris Jericho revealed that he recently had a conversation with fellow NJPW colleague and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay about how ‘The Aerial Assassin’ needs to be careful regarding the high-flying and risk-taking spots that he executes in the ring. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"It's up to the individual guys you know. I have had an individual conversation with somebody, with [Will] Ospreay. People were saying he's the next Dynamite Kid, I'm like, 'dude you don't wanna be the next Dynamite Kid. This is what they're saying about you so these dangerous moves that you're doing, stop it! You need to be working with you're forty-seven like I am.'

In addition, Jericho did claim the fact that he indeed loves a hard-hitting wrestling match that replicates a good story and his latest battle against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW’s recent Dominion 6.9 show was the perfect example brutal display during a match.

"The match I had with [Tetsuya] Naito was hurting for days after in a good way. Nothing was broken, no neck injuries but my mouth hurt. I had cuts all over, my back was sore -- you know the feeling after you've had a great match. It's not a dangerous feeling but you get out of bed and you're like, 'ah that hurt.' That's what wrestling should be. It should be stiff, it should be strong style, but not dangerous.

Furthermore, Y2J also noted that he hopes that his fellow NJPW veterans eventually advise all the younger NJPW talent to take it easy inside the ring and not take too many extreme risks.

Since winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, Chris Jericho is yet to defend his newly won championship belt, however, we could certainly expect Y2J to put his championship belt on the line against Los Ingobernables de Japon member Evil at some point down the line.

What do you think about the comments made by Chris Jericho? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!