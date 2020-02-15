Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy recall their TLC match on SmackDown and reveal why WWE doesn't talk about it

The Forgotten TLC (Pic Source: WWE/AEW)

Matt Hardy was on WWE RAW last week where he cut a promo about him, Edge and others helping to create the TLC matches.

Most people remember the TLC 1 and TLC 2 that starred the Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian. What WWE doesn't publicize is the TLC match on SmackDown back in 2001 that also included Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit.

The Forgotten TLC - TLC 3



Sometimes it seems as if it was only an Urban Legend. https://t.co/SIFG4uWx6d — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 15, 2020

Hinting at the elephant in the room?

Hardy calls it the 'Forgotten TLC' while Jericho states he and the rest of the WWE Superstars involved in the match made it amazing with only a few hours notice. But Jericho also makes a clear reference to Benoit when he wrote:

"Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, none of us are allowed to discuss this match."

As many wrestling fans know by now, Benoit took his own life after he murdered his wife and son back in 2007. Since then, the WWE doesn't discuss Benoit due to the heinous acts he committed in the last hours of his life.

On another note, Hardy's WWE contract is slated to expire at the end of the month, leading many to speculate whether he re-signs with WWE or leaves for another promotion. Wrestling fans will soon find out.

