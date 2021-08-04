Chris Jericho comments on the 'Wednesday Night Wars' between WWE NXT and AEW

Chris Jericho has addressed the 'Wednesday Night Wars' that saw AEW and WWE NXT go head to head every week.

Chris Jericho spoke to Kenny McIntosh at Inside The Ropes and addressed Vince McMahon's comments that WWE didn't see AEW as competition, before moving on to the so-called 'Wednesday Night Wars.'

"Speaking on the Wednesday Night Wars, Jericho said, "We could not control the fact that NXT was put up against us. We couldn’t control the fact if, you know, there’s a Beatles reunion put up against us, you know, whatever. We can’t control that. All we can control is our own show on the quality of what we’re doing."

AEW and WWE NXT went head to head in the ratings every Wednesday from October 2019 to April 2021 when WWE decided to move the black and gold brand to Tuesdays.

Chris Jericho reveals AEW have worked very hard to get to where they are in the ratings

The Ayatollah of Rock and Roll added that the 'Wednesday Night Wars' didn't incentivise AEW to improve, but rather the company's competition with itself did.

"We’ve worked very hard to improve the things that need improving and to focus on the things that we’re doing great. I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve gone as far as we have and why our demos have crept up to where they are and where our ratings have crept up to where they are."

AEW look set to make waves in the coming weeks with rumors suggesting that Daniel Bryan and CM Punk will be joining the company. If this happens things may very well be going from good to better for Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you agree with Chris Jericho's comments? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Greg Bush