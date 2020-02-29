Chris Jericho explains why leaving WWE to join AEW was a big risk

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho seems to be having the time of his life in All Elite Wrestling, where he's currently the World Champion and is leading a dominant faction in The Inner Circle.

Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and Le Champion discussed a bunch of topics in regards to his career.

Jericho opened up on wrestling in Japan for a while before deciding to sign with AEW. He added that going ahead with the decision to sign a contract with AEW was a major risk because he was leaving behind a "lifelong career" in Vince McMahon's company.

"The difference between myself and the names you just mentioned is that I left WWE to come here. Even though I wasn’t signed at the time, I worked there, then I worked three matches in Japan and then signed with AEW. It was much more of a risk because if this didn’t work, I was leaving behind a lifelong career in WWE."

Jericho is widely regarded as one of the most versatile athletes in the history of the business. A Cruiserweight in WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Jericho turned into a main event Superstar in WWE and headlined WrestleMania 18 with Triple H in 2002.

Over the next several years, Jericho established himself as one of the best workers in the industry. He signed a contract with AEW last year, and the rest is history.