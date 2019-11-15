Chris Jericho has a suggestion for Cody Rhodes after Full Gear loss

Jericho and Rhodes

At AEW Full Gear, Cody Rhodes failed to win the World title from Chris Jericho. Rhodes posted an incredibly heartfelt message on his official Instagram account hours ago, reflecting on his loss. Jericho posted a comment on the photo, suggesting Cody to try his hand in the tag team division.

Cody reflects on his loss

AEW Full Gear saw Cody Rhodes challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW World title. The match ended when MJF threw in a white towel while Jericho was applying a Liontamer, prompting the referee to end the match.

Cody has now posted a photo on his official Instagram handle. The picture shows Cody and his dog Pharaoh staring into the distance, with the AEW EVP referring to his World title loss as the biggest loss of his professional career. Cody went on to thank a bunch of people and the fans for turning Full Gear into a successful event. He ended the post by making it clear that the end result is something he can't accept, but it was his own choice.

Jericho replied to the post, and took a shot at Cody in the process. Take a look at the post and the reply below:

Jericho's response