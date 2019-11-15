×
Chris Jericho has a suggestion for Cody Rhodes after Full Gear loss

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
15 Nov 2019, 10:57 IST

Jericho and Rhodes
Jericho and Rhodes

At AEW Full Gear, Cody Rhodes failed to win the World title from Chris Jericho. Rhodes posted an incredibly heartfelt message on his official Instagram account hours ago, reflecting on his loss. Jericho posted a comment on the photo, suggesting Cody to try his hand in the tag team division.

Cody reflects on his loss

AEW Full Gear saw Cody Rhodes challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW World title. The match ended when MJF threw in a white towel while Jericho was applying a Liontamer, prompting the referee to end the match.

Cody has now posted a photo on his official Instagram handle. The picture shows Cody and his dog Pharaoh staring into the distance, with the AEW EVP referring to his World title loss as the biggest loss of his professional career. Cody went on to thank a bunch of people and the fans for turning Full Gear into a successful event. He ended the post by making it clear that the end result is something he can't accept, but it was his own choice.

Jericho replied to the post, and took a shot at Cody in the process. Take a look at the post and the reply below:

View this post on Instagram

Lovely snap my Wife got of Pharaoh and I days removed from the biggest loss of my professional career. Nothing positive will come from whining/pointing fingers. I’d like to thank everybody who attended Full Gear & Dynamite this last week, from Baltimore to Nashville...some of the loudest and loveliest fans ever. Both cities did it “AEW style” by not just making it about a single event, but instead turning multiple days into a party and destination. I’d like to thank Tony Khan and my fellow EVPs. As well as Keith Mitchell, Tim Walbert, Rafael, Sandra, Janet, Stella, Chris H, Jeff J, QT Marshall, Jim Ross/Excalibur, Steve Yu & Dylan at Comeback Studios, and the long list of invaluable soldiers who were able to bring together such a first-rate production. I’d also like to extend my gratitude to the Baltimore Commission and Dr Michael Sampson for treating my cut and allowing the World Title match to proceed for the fans in attendance. The end result is not something I can accept, it was my call/choice to make and nobody else’s. I can’t change it, but I can move forward and hopefully find some vindication. Need to heal, train, and most importantly DO THE WORK. Lesson here: always trust your dog. @allelitewrestling @aewontnt

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on

Jericho's response
Jericho's response
Contact Us