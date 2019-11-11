Chris Jericho hints at a possible special episode of AEW Dynamite next year [Exclusive]

Chris Jericho hints at a special episode of AEW Dynamite

The second Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave will set sail in January and one of the big draws for this year's cruise is that the stars of AEW will be on the boat and wrestling live.

However, one of the big questions was whether or not Chris Jericho and the rest of AEW would be taking part in an episode of AEW Dynamite whilst on the boat, with most of the roster sailing for the cruise on Wednesday.

I was lucky enough to be able to interview Chris Jericho recently and I took the opportunity to ask him about the status of AEW Dynamite considering that most of its roster will be on a boat when the episode should air that week.

You mentioned AEW, what will we be seeing from AEW on the cruise? There are some rumors that we’ll get an episode of Dynamite on the boat? Can you tell us anything about that?

Jericho: Well I mean, you’ll just have to wait and see. I think the fact is that we’re setting sail January 20th-24th so we’ll have to put a programme on the Wednesday somehow. We’re not confirming or denying that fact!

As you can see, Jericho is extremely cagey about answering with a definitive 'yes' or 'no' but he does strongly suggest that they will 'have to put on a program on Wednesday' somehow and left it open in the air.

The AEW stars currently announced for the second cruise are - Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Jon Moxley, Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes, SCU, MJF, Allie, Britt Baker, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevera, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and Private Party

Other non-AEW guests for the cruise include 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Booker T, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson, Chavo Guerrero, Sharmell, MVP, Lisa Marie Varon and more.

With all of that talent on one boat, we could definitely be in store for an incredible episode of AEW Dynamite, if it does broadcast from the boat. You can join the waiting list for the Jericho cruise here.

Do you want to see a nautical episode of AEW Dynamite? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!