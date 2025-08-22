Chris Jericho to leave AEW and end his career in WWE against ex-Universal Champion? Exploring the possibility

Chris Jericho's WWE return is currently the talk of the town among fans. The audience is speculating on the comeback of Y2J in the Stamford-based promotion and is eager to witness his arrival. According to JoeyVotes and TC, there is also a favorable environment backstage in the Triple H-led creative regime about Chris Jericho's return.Amid this, there is a possibility that Jericho may leave AEW and end his career in WWE against former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate made his return to the World Wrestling Entertainment at SummerSlam this year. He would reportedly feud with John Cena and is expected to clash with him at the Wrestlepalooza event. Following the speculation of Jericho's WWE return, fans started speculating about the tense history between Y2J and the Beast.For those unaware, Jericho had a now-infamous backstage confrontation with Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016 when he believed that Brock went off-script and beat up Randy Orton in real life. Additionally, Lesnar once decimated the AEW star on Monday Night RAW, and The Demo God is yet to take revenge for that attack.Downhearted Geezer @DejectedGeezerLINKBrock Lesnar Vs. Chris Jericho would make sense. &quot;Y2J&quot; has had a one-sided beef with Lesnar that has existed ever since their infamous backstage confrontation at SummerSlam 2016. It’s a match that should’ve happened years ago, but as the old saying goes: better late than never.Considering all this, a feud between Jericho and Lesnar makes sense, especially since The Beast is back in the Stamford-based promotion. After potentially leaving Tony Khan's company, Jericho should make his WWE return and finally clash in a highly anticipated feud against the ex-Universal Champion to end his career.This feud will surely be a money feud for the Triple H-led creative regime and also help them to generate significant buzz on social media.WWE recently dropped a big hint for Chris Jericho's returnJust a few hours ago, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly dropped a major hint for Jericho's arrival as it recently uploaded a video on one of its official YouTube channels, 'WWE Vault.'The promotion uploaded a video of Roman Reigns' match against Chris Jericho on RAW on August 22, 2016. With the Sports entertainment juggernaut uploading the Y2J match amid all his return buzz, it has sparked the murmurs that Triple H could be hinting at the comeback of the veteran.It remains to be seen what will happen in the forthcoming months and whether Chris Jericho will return to World Wrestling Entertainment. If this happens, then we will have witnessed another sensational comeback after CM Punk's return at Survivor Series.