Chris Jericho to leave AEW and end his career in WWE against ex-Universal Champion? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 22, 2025 06:12 GMT
Chris Jericho is currently part of AEW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Chris Jericho is currently part of AEW. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Chris Jericho's WWE return is currently the talk of the town among fans. The audience is speculating on the comeback of Y2J in the Stamford-based promotion and is eager to witness his arrival. According to JoeyVotes and TC, there is also a favorable environment backstage in the Triple H-led creative regime about Chris Jericho's return.

Amid this, there is a possibility that Jericho may leave AEW and end his career in WWE against former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate made his return to the World Wrestling Entertainment at SummerSlam this year. He would reportedly feud with John Cena and is expected to clash with him at the Wrestlepalooza event. Following the speculation of Jericho's WWE return, fans started speculating about the tense history between Y2J and the Beast.

For those unaware, Jericho had a now-infamous backstage confrontation with Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016 when he believed that Brock went off-script and beat up Randy Orton in real life. Additionally, Lesnar once decimated the AEW star on Monday Night RAW, and The Demo God is yet to take revenge for that attack.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Considering all this, a feud between Jericho and Lesnar makes sense, especially since The Beast is back in the Stamford-based promotion. After potentially leaving Tony Khan's company, Jericho should make his WWE return and finally clash in a highly anticipated feud against the ex-Universal Champion to end his career.

This feud will surely be a money feud for the Triple H-led creative regime and also help them to generate significant buzz on social media.

WWE recently dropped a big hint for Chris Jericho's return

Just a few hours ago, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly dropped a major hint for Jericho's arrival as it recently uploaded a video on one of its official YouTube channels, 'WWE Vault.'

The promotion uploaded a video of Roman Reigns' match against Chris Jericho on RAW on August 22, 2016.

With the Sports entertainment juggernaut uploading the Y2J match amid all his return buzz, it has sparked the murmurs that Triple H could be hinting at the comeback of the veteran.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the forthcoming months and whether Chris Jericho will return to World Wrestling Entertainment. If this happens, then we will have witnessed another sensational comeback after CM Punk's return at Survivor Series.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

bell-icon Manage notifications