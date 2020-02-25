Chris Jericho posts training video for his upcoming match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

Jericho's getting prepared (Pic Source: AEW)

AEW Revolution is only a few days away and one of the headline matches for the event will have Jon Moxley taking on Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship.

With the event being hyped up for weeks, it seems that Jericho is leaving nothing to chance. He posted a training video on Twitter, saying that he's coming for Moxley.

Jericho has thrown everything at Moxley with Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz all losing to him. He went as far as to hire Jeff Cobb to beat Mox but that failed as well.

Jericho even offered Moxley to join the Inner Circle to no success. It seems that all roads lead to Revolution, which is already looking like a great card. Here are the matches that have been announced so far:

Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship)

MJF vs. Cody

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championship)

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women's World Championship)

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Will Moxley finally dethrone Le Champion and win the AEW World Championship? Wrestling fans will have to tune in on February 29th to find out.