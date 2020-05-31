Chris Jericho reacts to Jeff Hardy drunk driving angle on WWE SmackDown

Chris Jericho is certainly not a fan of the Jeff Hardy angle

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently went live on YouTube and Facebook and answered several fan questions during the stream. The former AEW World Champion was asked by a fan about his thoughts on the controversial Jeff Hardy storyline that we saw on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Jericho had the following to say in response to WWE presenting the angle on the blue show:

I think it s**ks, I think it's stupid. I think it's a bad move on their part.

Jericho's live stream saw him answer a long string of fan questions:

Chris Jericho's sentiment was shared by many after last night's SmackDown

The angle saw Hardy getting arrested for driving while being drunk, and ramming his vehicle into Elias. The guitar-clad Superstar had to be taken to a hospital following the incident. The angle received major backlash on social media, with fans stating that it was done in poor taste. Fans who have followed Jeff's career might be aware that he has been arrested for DUI in the past.

The night didn't end for Jeff at this point though, as he returned during the main event and aided Daniel Bryan in defeating Sheamus to advance to the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament. Hardy's return made it look like he was framed by Sheamus for the accident earlier.