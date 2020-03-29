Chris Jericho reveals backstage details behind controversial segment with Matt Hardy

The segment was slammed by a large group of fans on social media.

Jericho stated that the segment was his idea, and shared the backstage process that resulted in the final product.

Jericho and Hardy come face to face

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently did a live session on Facebook and discussed a wide variety of topics. The former AEW World Champion talked about the controversial segment that has divided the fans on social media - Matt Hardy's teleportation bit from this week's Dynamite. The segment didn't go down well with some fans. As Hardy was approaching the ring with each shot, Jericho's hair could be seen moving as well, resulting in quite an awkward visual.

Jericho spoke about the segment in detail, and stated that it was his idea:

If you saw the teleportation of Matt Hardy. If you liked it, that's all on me. If you didn't like it, it's still all on me. It was all my idea and we actually filmed it the night before. They filmed one version of it and they didn't like it, the way it turned out, it wasn't my vision really.

Jericho then said that they filmed the segment again on Wednesday, with not much time in their hands, and proceeded to the TV truck to look at it. There were a lot of missing pieces in the clip, so Jericho and the editor both worked together on it so that it could be aired on time.

Matt Hardy recently made his AEW debut and has brought along Vanguard-1 with him. Hardy and Jericho immediately kicked off a feud that gave us the hilarious visual of Jericho cutting a promo on Vanguard-1. Judging by Jericho's comments, it's clear that time constraints and several other factors were instrumental in the teleportation segment turning out the way it did. The crew churned out what they could with the time they had on their hands. It would be nothing short of intriguing to see these two stars cut promos on each other in front of packed arenas, when the pandemic becomes a thing of the past.