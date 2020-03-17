Chris Jericho reveals major difference between his AEW and WWE backstage role

The former AEW World Champion revealed what he does differently backstage at AEW.

Jericho's creative influence is seen in even the smallest of things.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is one of the most important wrestlers in AEW and has a major influence in the ring as well as backstage. Jericho has revealed time and again about the creative influence he has had on AEW since signing for them in 2019.

While talking to Excalibur on his own Talk is Jericho podcast, Jericho revealed how different his backstage role is in AEW compared to when he was in WWE:

"I have a much bigger role in the shaping and creative of Dynamite than I ever did in WWE. Not just for my own stuff, but everything. Production elements, music, light switches, vignettes and all that sort of stuff.” (H/T SeScoops)

He also spoke about how impressed he has been with the people in AEW as they did not have any experience of producing live television before.

"But I’ve really seen a difference from a whole crew that had never really experienced live TV yourself (Excalibur) included. "

Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion, winning the title at last year's All Out PPV. However, he lost the title recently at last month's Revolution show, where Jon Moxley defeated him, ending his 182-day reign as AEW World Champion.

Also Read: Chris Jericho takes a shot at WWE for airing shows from the Performance Center