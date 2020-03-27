Chris Jericho reveals rejected Wyatt Family storyline in WWE

Vince McMahon seems to have an 'interesting' track record when it comes to hearing other people's ideas and especially when he hears them. As a guest on Chris Jericho's podcast, Brodie Lee discussed the struggles of getting his pitches approved by Vince. Jericho recalled his efforts and having his ideas dashed, depending on the meal Vince McMahon was having.

Chris Jericho said that he had one of the most excellent ideas that involved the Wyatt Family, Shawn Michaels, and SummerSlam. The Wyatt Family would attack him and that there was no one he could trust, except for the one man he could go to the death with, and that was Michaels. He had it all plotted out, except that Vince McMahon was eating a steak when he pitched it to him.

Jericho said:

"He was extra hungry that day, started eating a second meal and he was not paying attention to anything. I gave him the whole thing..silence...he just looks up at me and goes, 'Bad Cow.'"

It seems that Vince McMahon was more interested in the steak than he was in the idea. It's just another day in the life of Mr. McMahon.

