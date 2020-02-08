Chris Jericho reveals Vince McMahon's initial reaction to former WWE Champion

They didn't call him Latino Heat at the time, but apparently someone knew the full potential of Eddie Guerrero from pretty much the minute he step foot in the WWE. On the Talk Is Jericho podcast featuring Chavo, Vickie, and Shaul Guerrero, Jericho shared a couple stories of him and Eddie.

He also talked about his actual debut alongside Dean Malenko, Perry Saturn, and Chris Benoit. Jericho said that Vince McMahon knew that he was going to be a big star, 2 weeks after his WWE debut.

Jericho said that Vince believed that Eddie was the one. He explained: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"When he came to WWE with [Chris] Benoit and Dean [Malenko] and Perry Saturn and Eddie came as The Radicalz, about two weeks in, I was talking to Brian Gewirtz, who was the head writer at the time, and he said, we were talking about Benoit. 'We'll work with Benoit - we'll do this. We're going to have you do something with Eddie.' I said, 'okay, that's fine.' And he says, 'Vince says Eddie is 'The One'' because at the time, this was pre-Latino Heat. Eddie didn't have that personality yet and Vince saw it two weeks in. He said, 'Eddie's the star.' I said, 'Eddie over Benoit, over Perry, over Dean?' He said, 'Vince says he's the star.'" Jericho noted, "and look what he turned into."

Guerrero was both a phenomenal in-ring worker and a charismatic performer that came across as natural. It's no wonder why McMahon believed he was destined for greatness.