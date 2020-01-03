Chris Jericho reveals what is more important than AEW Championship

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

It's not why he signed up!

During an interview with The Aquarian, Chris Jericho was asked whether he signed up with AEW just to become the World Champion. Jericho said that the belt is not why he signed and essentially, he was made champion because he could connect with the audience.

It's not hard to see why Chris Jericho is the best heel in professional wrestling right now. It's his best work in years and AEW also gave him his first stable, The Inner Circle, which he always wanted, but never got in WWE.

Jericho's promos have been so good that they're easily one of the most captivating parts of Dynamite. His promo introducing The Inner Circle to the audience was a masterclass, as it told a story in a few minutes. Only someone with Jericho's genius could pull it off.

When Jericho came to AEW, he didn't do it to be World Champion. It was an opportunity to build something from the ground up. During his interview with The Aquarian, Jericho said that the belt was a prop and it was more important to connect with the audience. He explained:

"It doesn’t work that way. I would never say that. The belt is just a prop anyway. The important thing is how you conduct yourself, how you work in the ring, and how you connect with the audience. That’s much more important than having a title."

The 'prop' comment can be misconstrued by wrestling fans, but it's true in the sense that the person holding the belt is what gives it the prestige it requires. Jericho isn't wrong in saying that connecting with the audience is more important than having a title.