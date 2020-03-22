Chris Jericho reveals which two former WWE Superstars inspired his 'Lionheart' nickname

These two men used to tear into each other inside the ring.

Chris Jericho wanted to emulate their in-ring style.

Jericho said that these guys inspired him the most (Pic Source: WWE)

While Chris Jericho is currently enjoying a resurgence as 'Le Champion' in AEW, he has gone by many names in the past: Y2J, The King of the World, First-Ever Undisputed Champion and many more. The one name that stood out was, however, 'Lionheart'.

On Vice's Dark Side of the Ring via Complex, Jericho revealed that it was Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero who inspired the name.

Jericho revealed that both Eddie and Benoit were working in Japan at the time. Eddie was wrestling under a mask as 'Black Tiger' while Benoit was wrestling as 'Wild Pegasus'. The pair would put on sensational matches as they tore into each other inside the squared circle.

Jericho said that the 'Lionheart' name was a tribute to both of them and that he wanted to emulate their style inside the ring. While they were not friends at first, Benoit and Eddie became close over the years as their commitment to pro wrestling is what fueled the friendship.

While most wrestling fans may never forget the way Benoit ended his life, there is still no denying that the man was one of the best in-ring workers of his generation. Few would be hard-pressed to say that he wasn't.