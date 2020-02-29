Chris Jericho reveals who pushed for his WWE WrestleMania 18 match to be the main event

Hindsight is 2020 (Pic Source: WWE/IMDB)

Considering that AEW Revolution is right around the corner and it looks like the main event for the show will be Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley, it seems poetic to bring up the last time Jericho main-evented a major PPV. Most WWE fans will probably remember WreslteMania 18 where Le Champion and Triple H fought over the WWE Undisputed Championship.

WrestleMania 18 is memorable for a lot of reasons and perhaps, the biggest reason was that the WWE Universe got the Icon vs Icon match with The Rock and Hollywood Hulk Hogan. It was one for the ages, and Jericho has said several times over the years that they should have gone on last.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jericho was asked whether his match with Jon Moxley would go on last as his WrestleMania 18 match. Jericho said that the Championship match should always go on last and the reason that WrestleMania did was because of Triple H. He also said:

"The championship match should always go on last unless of very special circumstances. That’s why we went on last at WrestleMania 18. In retrospect, I wanted to go on before then. Hunter was adamant that the championship go on last. Fine."

Jericho was also asked whether the same rule applied to the Moxley-Omega match at Full Gear which main-evented that PPV. Jericho said that nothing could follow that stating it was a double main-event.

With Jericho taking on Moxley at the PPV, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out. Will Moxley become AEW World Champion? Fans will soon find out when they tune into AEW Revolution.