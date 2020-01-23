Chris Jericho's opponent for the World title at AEW Revolution revealed

It only makes sense in the long run

It's true. It's damn true. Jon Moxley beat Pac to become the official #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. While predictable, it adds another layer of the intriguing story that AEW has been building over the last couple of weeks between Chris Jericho and Moxley.

In the main event of AEW Dynamite on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, Moxley defeated Pac in a well-fought contest in front of hundreds on board a ship. At the end of the match, Jericho came out and an eye patch-laden Moxley starred down his future opponent.

In true AEW fashion, this story has been booked with ease with Jericho offering Moxley a place in the Inner Circle and Moxley turning it down. As revenge, The Inner Circle attacked Moxley last week after his match with Sammy Guevara and Jericho stabbed Moxley in the eye with a spike from his jacket.

Moreover, Moxley has been coming across as a 2020 version of Stone Cold Steve Austin with his resistance to confirm with the norm and Jericho has been playing his arrogant heel persona to perfection.

Wrestling fans can now wait in anticipation as the road to AEW Revolution has truly begun.