Chris Jericho says that WWE return possible but prefers AEW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Anything is possible!

Chris Jericho is probably the best heel in professional wrestling right now. His current run as AEW Champion and his heel stable The Inner Circle are lighting up Dynamite every time they're on. But is he done with WWE? His interview with The Aquarian suggests otherwise.

Chris Jericho said that while he could always return to WWE, he prefers AEW because he's part of something where he's helping build from scratch. In short, it's uncharted waters and that appeals to him. He explained:

"I did all I could do in WWE. Now I like being part of a company that I’m bringing up from scratch. That appeals to me. I could go back to WWE tomorrow and I know exactly where I’d stand. I prefer being here. There’s no limits. It’s uncharted waters. We don’t even know what’s going to happen from day to day at AEW. Also I think the fans like an alternative. Wednesday nights on TV rock now."

Jericho has been forthcoming in several interviews that AEW has allowed him to flex his creative muscles and has helped revitalize his character. Jericho currently has a 3-year deal with AEW, which expires in 2021.

Till then, wrestling fans can watch Jericho on AEW Dynamite where a feud between him and Jon Moxley is brewing where a future PPV title match is very possible.