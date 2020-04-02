Chris Jericho takes a shot at AEW Wrestler on Instagram

Which AEW Wrestler did Le Champion insult this time around?

Chris Jericho even got a visit from Vanguard-1 as he drank a little bit of the bubbly

Jericho seems to be enjoying himself in the Jacuzzi (Pic Source: AEW)

Chris Jericho may not have been in person on AEW Dynamite this week, but he looks like he's living up the life and enjoying a little bit of the Bubbly. Of course, that didn't stop Jericho from taking shots at his rivals.

Moreover, it looks like he reserved the best one for Cody Rhodes, referring to him as "Cody Exotic" based on the now-popular Tiger King Netflix documentary. He even took to Instagram to make his point clear.

While he was cutting a promo, Jericho was interrupted by Vanguard-1 and again made it an offer to join The Inner Circle. He even had an exclusive t-shirt made for Vanguard-1, which it promptly flew away with. Jericho hurled obscenities towards the Matt Hardy 'ally', lamenting the 'little b@st#rd' for stealing his t-shirt.

It looks like the feud between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho is just getting started. The pair had their one-on-one meeting last week on Dynamite in an epic promo-off. It'll be interesting where the feud between Jericho and Hardy is headed.

Could a match between the two happen at the Hardy Compound soon? With COVID-19 causing disruptions across the world, it would be safe to argue that it happens sooner than later.