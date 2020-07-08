Chris Jericho takes a blatant shot at upcoming WWE Extreme Rules match

While the ones in business often deny any 'war' between WWE and AEW, the fans of pro-wrestling love to see the two brands competing. Over the course of the last few months, Superstars from both companies have taken subtle digs at their rivals. Unsurprisingly, Chris Jericho has now taken a not-so-subtle dig at the huge match scheduled to take place at WWE's upcoming PPV, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

In his recent tweet, Chris Jericho reminded the fans about an AEW Dynamite match between Jon Moxley and Santana. But the interesting part is that this bout was labelled as an 'eye for an eye'. Both Moxley and Santana are seen wearing an eye-patch in the poster for the match.

In case you didn't know, WWE confirmed an 'eye for an eye' match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2020. The stipulation of this match was announced on the latest episode of RAW, and it's not difficult to see the similarity between title given to both the matches.

It's an EYE for an EYE when @reymysterio and @WWERollins finally settle their score at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0BPvPWuCm — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

Rey Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins in WWE

When Seth Rollins turned heel in WWE, he got involved in a deeply personal rivalry with Rey Mysterio. Rollins adopted the role of Monday Night Messiah and decided to force Rey Mysterio into an early retirement.

Mysterio was brutally attacked by Rollins who pressed the WWE Legend's eye against the corner of steel steps and damaged his cornea. As a result, Mysterio was forced to take a few weeks off bu their feud continued to build in the meantime.

While Mysterio was at home, licking his wounds, Rollins and his disciples found themselves engaged in a constant back and forth action with Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. Over the course of the last few weeks, we saw Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and Austin Theory engaging in matches against Black and Carrillo, with an occasional appearance from Mysterio's son, Dominick.

On this week's episode of RAW, Mysterio finally returned to the WWE ring after he was medically cleared to fight. He teamed up with Kevin Owens and took on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in a tag team match. The stipulation for this encounter stated that the winner of this match would get to pick the stipulation for teh Mysterio vs Rollins bout booked for the next WWE PPV.

In the end, Mysterio and Owens won the match, and the WWE veteran announced that Rollins and he would square off in an 'eye for an eye' match -- quite literally. Unlike this bout, the AEW match between Jon Moxley and Santana just had the 'eye for an eye' tagline and nothing to do with the actual stipulation of the match. But that didn't stop Chris Jericho from trolling the upcoming WWE match without mentioning any names.