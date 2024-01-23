Classic WWE championship to return, Money in the Bank change? - 4 things R-Truth could do with the earnings from The Judgment Day merchandise sales

R-Truth is one of the most unique and entertaining characters in WWE today. The comedic Truth stands out in a modern World Wrestling Entertainment product that isn't as littered with non-stop humor as it was during the Vince McMahon era.

Truth returned to television in November at Survivor Series: WarGames following extensive time off due to surgery and a slow recovery. Since returning, Truth has been more over than perhaps ever before, and this is, in large part, thanks to his work with The Judgment Day.

For reasons nobody can quite understand, the former United States Championship believes he is part of the group. This has led to hilarity and even merchandise featuring Truth as a member of the stable despite not officially being in. This has also led to R-Truth making a lot of money, which he shows off each and every week.

As the rapper and wrestler becomes increasingly wealthy thanks to his merchandise, the question arises as to how he may spend his newfound riches. This article will look at a few ways Truth may use his new earnings, thanks to his unofficial association with the WWE faction.

Below are four things R-Truth could do with the earnings from The Judgment Day merchandise sales.

#4. He could buy his way into the WWE faction

The Judgment Day is technically a WWE faction comprised of five members. Edge started the group and recruited Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to the cause. Once Finn Balor joined, Edge was ousted. Since then, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh have joined Ripley, Priest, and Balor.

As noted, R-Truth believes he's a member of The Judgment Day. This is partially due to his victory over JD McDonagh, but it mostly centers around Truth's delusional way of thinking. He is insane, but it is extremely entertaining. Still, he's very much not part of The Judgment Day.

That could change soon, however. Truth keeps paying his fellow WWE stars royalty money. At a certain point, he may use his Judgment Day riches to buy into the faction officially and have a full-time spot. Who knows, he could even buy JD's spot and replace The Irish Ace.

#3. R-Truth could bring back the Million Dollar Championship

The Million Dollar Championship is an exciting part of WWE lore. The title belt was first introduced back in 1989 by The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase. While the belt was used and defended on television, it was never an officially sanctioned title recognized by the promotion along the lines of the Intercontinental Title or the-then WWF Championship.

Still, several top names have held the belt off and on since 1989. Beyond Dibiase himself, Virgil, Steve Austin, Ted Dibiase Jr., LA Knight, and Cameron Grimes are all past champions. That means two Hall of Famers have held the gold, as have two current SmackDown stars. That's not bad for a title not officially recognized by WWE.

With the faux title currently dormant, if Truth becomes rich enough from his Judgment Day merchandise sales, he could invest in the Million Dollar Championship. Truth defending the title against other stars of RAW could be incredibly silly, but also very entertaining.

#2. He could try to buy the Money in the Bank briefcase

The Million Dollar Championship isn't the only thing Truth could spend his money on in WWE. He could attempt to buy something incredibly special from Damian Priest, whom he has been trying to warm himself up to in recent months. Truth could buy the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Damian Priest won the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match during the summer at the MITB Premium Live Event in London. This victory means he has a guaranteed opportunity at any WWE title for up to one year. Unfortunately, Priest hasn't yet been able to successful cash in.

There's a chance that R-Truth could try buying the Money in the Bank briefcase from Priest. So far, Damian has been unable to succeed with it, so he may believe it is cursed and would quickly pass it off to Truth. At the same time, R-Truth may never have a major title opportunity again, so this could be his one final shot at glory.

#1. Truth could buy matching gear for The Judgment Day with his face on it

The Judgment Day

The final entry on this list is admittedly a little wacky, but this is R-Truth we're talking about. There's a chance that the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion could use his Judgment Day earnings on ridiculous wrestling gear.

Given his odd affection for The Judgment Day, he could invest in unique wrestling gear for each member. The kicker, of course, is that the WWE star's face would be plastered all over it. Could you imagine Rhea Ripley or Damian Priest wearing their standard gear but with R-Truth's face designed into it?

The concept is certainly an absurd one, but it would be hilarious too. In typical R-Truth fashion, he'd probably still leave JD McDonagh out of it.

