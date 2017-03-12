Clicks n' Kicks: This week in WWE's Instagram (4th - 10th March, 2017)

Find out what your favourite WWE Superstars are posting about on Instagram.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 14:10 IST

Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and more in this week's countdown

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 33, all of your favourite Superstars are prepping themselves for the grandest stage.

However, when they’re not training, performing or doing media, they often find the time to post on Instagram. We have gathered 15 posts this week from Instagram that we found interesting. Read on, guys!

#15 Natalya shares golden moments with a friend

I have weird, wonderful friends. @goldust #WWENetwork #ComingSoon! A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

From the caption, it certainly looks like Nattie and Goldust are planning something big for the WWE Network, as we speak. We wonder what it could be!