Clicks n' Kicks: This week in WWE's Instagram (4th - 10th March, 2017)
Find out what your favourite WWE Superstars are posting about on Instagram.
As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 33, all of your favourite Superstars are prepping themselves for the grandest stage.
However, when they’re not training, performing or doing media, they often find the time to post on Instagram. We have gathered 15 posts this week from Instagram that we found interesting. Read on, guys!
#15 Natalya shares golden moments with a friend
From the caption, it certainly looks like Nattie and Goldust are planning something big for the WWE Network, as we speak. We wonder what it could be!