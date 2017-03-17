Clicks n' Kicks: This week in WWE's Instagram (11-17 March, 2017)

What were your favourite stars up to this week?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 16:25 IST

Enzo met a huge celebrity this week!

As we countdown to WrestleMania 33, our eyes are glued to our TV sets to know more about the plots, angles and storylines developing in the world of sports entertainment/professional wrestling. At the same time, we’re certain you’re curious to find out what your favourite Superstars are up to when they’re not putting life on the line in the ring.

Worry not, here’s a glimpse into their lives through Instagram.

#15 Kurt Angle meets another legend

I had the chance to meet one of my all time favorites today, Harley Race. Great man. Much respect. #2HOFers #itstrue A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

The world respects Kurt Angle. Here’s a man that Angle himself admires a lot. The legend himself: Mr Harley Race. That's wrestling royalty in one picture!

This is awesome!