Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE Superstars' Instagram Accounts (June 18-25)

Find out what your favourite WWE Superstars posted on Instagram this week.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 16:40 IST

A pictorial journey through your favourite WWE Superstars’ Instagram accounts

It was an interesting week for WWE, in a lot of ways. There was an improvement in the content the company dished out for fans, as well as a corresponding spike in ratings too. SmackDown reportedly reported a lower live audience than usual, but the viewership for the blue brand increased by almost 20%.

Away from the statistical data we’ve managed to procure what your favourite WWE superstars posted about their lives on Instagram. Some of the updates are very interesting, and as fans of the product, they shed new light on the performers who play different characters for our entertainment. Let’s get to know them better, shall we?

#15 Enzo Amore posted about better times

A friend in need is one that stabs you in the back

Big Cass turned on his longtime partner, Enzo Amore, this week, shocking the WWE Universe. Enzo then posted about better times, when the two men were brothers, focused only on capturing the tag team gold.

