Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE's Instagram (18-24 March)

A glimpse into the lives of your favorite WWE superstars, through their Instagram accounts.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 15:49 IST

Lita and more, in this week’s edition of Clicks n’ Kicks

It has been an eventful week for WWE superstars, as it always is with Wrestlemania only days away. Each one of them is hitting the gym and grinding it out to get into the best shape possible for the ultimate thrill ride. We take you on a thrill ride of your own, a pictorial journey that shows you what each of your favourite stars has been up to. Fasten your seat belts!

#15 Lita got a new tattoo

If the aliens were to attack and had to take someone back from Planet Earth, Lita would be a pretty good choice indeed. Of course, they'd be disappointed if they attacked again because not everyone on Planet Earth looks like she does.