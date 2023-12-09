CM Punk to choose SmackDown instead of WWE RAW? Chances of major twist happening

WWE dropped bombshells related to CM Punk's future on the latest edition of SmackDown. One of the major questions that has been hovering over the minds of the fans is which brand he would end up with. That question will be answered on RAW next week.

It looks like The Straight Edge Superstar could sign with Friday Night SmackDown instead of Monday Night RAW. WWE could be planning a major twist that might lead Punk and another superstar to their endgames.

Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes currently have the same goal; win the Royal Rumble next year. While Punk wants to headline The Show of Shows, Cody wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns.

However, The Bloodline could play a major role and cost Cody the Royal Rumble match. On the other hand, The Second City Saint could go on to surmount the odds and win the 2024 Rumble.

Punk could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. He might go to Monday Night RAW and initiate a trade that could change the entire scenario.

The Straight Edge Superstar could move to the red brand, with Cody Rhodes moving to SmackDown as a part of the potential trade. As a result, this would allow The American Nightmare to finally finish his story.

Expand Tweet

It will apparently pave the way for two of the biggest main events of WrestleMania 40. CM Punk could face Seth Rollins, while Cody Rhodes could lock horns with Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Did CM Punk tease his upcoming feud with Seth Rollins?

WWE has seemingly started cooking up the Punk vs. Rollins feud that could potentially conclude at WrestleMania 40. It looks like The Straight Edge Superstar has also dropped teases about it on SmackDown.

In his latest promo, CM Punk wasn't reluctant to take a dig at The Visionary. He stated that everyone had welcomed him with open arms except one man, implicitly referring to Seth Rollins.

CM Punk sarcastically stated that there is always that one bad apple that spoils the entire bunch. Things became more intense when The Second City Saint took his promo to another level.

Punk said that he did not intend to discuss much about The Visionary because he is not even 'The Man' in his own household. This was a clear reference to Seth Rollins, indirectly dragging Becky Lynch into it as well.

It looks like WWE has started building up the blockbuster match between Punk and Rollins. The slow yet engrossing build to this feud has kept the WWE Universe hooked.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here