CM Punk compares The Rock's daughter with 10-time Champion

Punk and The Rock

As reported earlier, The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson has signed a contract with WWE. Simone later posted a tweet reacting to her signing. On tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, the show's analyst CM Punk discussed Simone's WWE signing and drew some comparisons between her and former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Punk stated that the only person Simone can relate to is Flair, with both being daughters of living legends and both signing contracts with NXT.

The only person I think Simone Johnson can relate to is you. Somebody who is the daughter of a living legend, that comes in, now she's signed to NXT, and I think you could be a tremendous help to her. So, if you had any advice for her, what would you say?

Flair stated that Simone will need to work twice as hard and that she can never take anything for granted. She added that there's nothing wrong in Simone approaching The Rock for advice, but she will also need to pay heed to the coaches at WWE's Performance Center.

Also read: Roman Reigns reveals who he would like to face at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair made her main roster debut back in 2015 and has already cemented herself as one of the greatest female Superstars in WWE history. She is a 10-time Champion on the main roster and is hailed by many as an incredible in-ring performer. It would be interesting to see how Simone fares in WWE and whether she manages to make a name for herself as Flair has done over the course of the past five years.